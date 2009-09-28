WorkLifeSuccess: Monday Morning Magic

At the beginning of every work week there is an opportunityto set goals for the five days ahead. But, there is also an opportunity toraise the bar on your own performance. Want to put a spring in your step, atwinkle in your eye? Then, find a special area to focus on that will improveyour personal performance, bringing inner satisfaction and better results for your life.

Here are four areas to focus on:

1.TimeCraft – Each one of us gets the same amountof time as everyone else: 24 hours in a day. What you do with it and thecompetencies you develop are yours to profit from.

2.MindSet – Your most important asset is thequality of mind you bring to every day actions. It will help you in challenges andopportunities, large and small.

3.SelfPromo – Learn how to let others know whatyou have been up to in ways that are tactful, inviting, engaging, and helpful. Whenit comes to looking out for yourself, no one else can do the job quite as wellas you.

4.ValueGeneration – Creating benefit for otherpeople is a skill unto itself. Mastered by few, it creates demand on your participation.This is the very lever you pull to advance your position.

So, pick one of these and set yourself a goal to makevisible progress by Friday. Thislittle project becomes a personal edge that you bring to every engagement. Itwill make you shine and improve your performance over the long haul.