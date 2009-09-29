Living Climate Change: Design Thinking to Solve the World’s Biggest Problem

What will life be like 20 or 30 years from now? That used to be a question for futurists, now global climate change makes it something we all think about. The trouble is that the way we think and talk about our impact on the environment is measured in abstract statistics. Try to picture reducing carbon emissions by as much as 80 percent by 2050…what do you see? There is a more tangible way to imagine what that future will look like: Tim Brown, CEO of the design and innovation firm IDEO, calls it “Design Thinking.”

Today, IDEO begins exploring those possibilities with a new website: Living Climate Change. As you’ll see in the video, the aim is to expand the dialogue about our environment beyond policy positions and national sacrifice, and instead explore new possibilities. Or, as IDEO puts it, move the debate “away from what we have to give up and toward what we can create.”

Living Climate Change will be an open forum for sharing solutions to these problems. Anyone can join the discussion and, hopefully, embark on a series of experiments that alter the way we think about and act on reducing our impact on the world.

