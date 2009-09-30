Infographic of the Day: Google’s Acquisition Map

It’s autumn again, and that means hunting season, at least for Google . After the purchase of web widget reCaptcha, CEO Eric Schmidt revealed at a press conference that the world’s #1 internet search engine is aiming for at least acquisition per month of small firms.

The infographic below, designed by Meet the Boss, is arranged in a subway map style with colored lines corresponding to various areas of interest. The longest line, where each stop represents one acquisition, are technology (dark purple) and web services (green). The shorter, overlapping lines are advertising (pink), social media (red), video (burgundy), mapping (light purple) and search (coral). Wonder which lines Google will extend next?

For an in-depth look into the history of Google, plus a (huge) expanded version of the Google infographic by Meet the Boss, see here.KK