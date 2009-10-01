Fudgetown: The Not-So-Sweet Side of Infinite Brand Attachment

Debbie Millman has worked in thedesign business for over 25 years. She is president of the designdivision at Sterling Brands, where over the past 15 years she hasworked on the redesign of global brands for Pepsi, Procter &Gamble, Campbell’s, Colgate, Hershey and Hasbro. Prior to Sterling, shewas a senior vice president at Interbrand and a marketing director atFrankfurt Balkind. Debbie is president of the AIGA, the professionalassociation for design. She is a contributing editor at Print Magazineand the Chair of the Masters in Branding at the School of Visual Arts.In 2005, she began hosting the first weekly radio talk show aboutdesign on the Internet, Design Matters with Debbie Millman, which is now featured on Design Observer. She is the author of two books, How To Think Like A Great Graphic Designer (Allworth Press, 2007), and The Essential Principles of Graphic Design (Rotovision, 2008). Her third book, Look Both Ways: Illustrated Essays on the Intersection of Life and Design, was published by How Books in 2009.FS