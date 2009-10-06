3 Honda Concepts for the Tokyo Motor Show

At the end of this month we’ll see a parade of cool concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show . Honda has been releasing teasers of what it’ll be showing–interesting stuff that’s geared to the changes in community brought on by the rise of electric vehicles and energy shortages. Here’s a look at three we’ve seen so far.

As Autoblog reports, Honda’s display will focus on the “HELLO! Zone,” showcasing electric vehicles. As they write:

It’s a retro-styled battery-powered car with a face of a pug puppy crossedwith a Trabant and nifty concept-y features like swappable seat fabrics, a solar roof, and a “communications system” embedded in the black front fascia. Most importantly, however, the EV-N’s passenger door contains one of those bizarrely kickass UX-3super gyroscopic robot unicycles, which pretty much makes the EV-N thecoolest electric car of all time. We think. Anyhow, when Honda unveilsan ASIMO that can both drive the EV-N and then self-deploy on the UX-3,it’s time to go hide under your beds, because that’ll be the signalthat their robot army is ready for world domination.

We’ve covered that UX-3 Unicycle once before, and actually, it was inspired by research done for Asimo. It’s vanishingly tiny, at 22 pounds, and can roll for an hour before needing a recharge, which it could presumably get once slotted back into the EV-N:

Meanwhile, Gizmag has the scoop on an electric motorcycle that taps Honda’s roots. Dubbed the EV-Cub, it looks a whole lot like the legendary Supercub, the most successful motorcycle of all time. The motorcycle will have a car2car and car2driver communication system–that’s why the entire display will be called “HELLO!” after the Honda ELectric mobility LOop. The bike will be paired with a handheld device that “allows people andmobility devices to communicate with each other.” It’ll also be powered on both the front and rear wheels. That innovation is designed to make two-wheeler adoption easier–it improves stability and rider safety, and that’s key for putting neophytes at ease.

Finally, Auto Motto has news of the Skydeck concept. Details on powertrain and performance are sparse for now, but neither of those is really the point of the design, The front doors scissor open and the rear doors slide back–all so the jazzy car can comfortably seat six. And that’s an interesting development: SUV’s might be flagging, but high-capacity cars won’t. Car designers have been scrambling to make the mini-van relevant once again. The Skydeck seems geared to address that issue.

Check out Autoblog, Gizmag, and Auto Motto for more pics and info.