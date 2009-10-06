Apple Fights Woolworths Over Logo

Word to the wise graphic designer: Don’t bother designing any logo that even remotely resembles an apple. A certain mega-brand known for its sleek products and rabid consumer following will not be pleased.

Following last year’s trademark dispute with Gotham’s GreeNYC campaign, Apple is heading back to court to contest a logo created for the Australian chain Woolworth’s. Part of a rebranding strategy launched last year for the supermarket conglomerate, the current Woolworth’s logo uses the shape of an apple to form the letter “W.” UnBeige has the scoop from an Aussie perspective:

Since it unveiled its new logo a year ago, Woolworths has been at pains to avoid using the word “apple” in commentary.The man who designed it, Hans Hulsbosch, said Apple was taking trademark protection “to the extreme.” “Based on this logic, they would have to take action against every fruit-seller.”

That argument would perhaps stand a chance if Woolworths’ parent company didn’t just announce that a sister brand called Countdown would be replacing the grocers across Australia. Perhaps they’ll edit the logo to create interlocking Cs instead the letter W? Oh, wait…

The GreeNYC logo shows a stylized apple with a stalk and a leaf, a resemblance Apple says infringes on its trademark.

And let’s not forget Apple’s aggressive stance against Apple Corps, the company set up by the Beatles to manage their royalties and intellectual rights. That conflict was not resolved until 2007, and the members of the band still haven’t approved the release of its back catalog via iTunes.KK