Want to Be Fast Company’s New Art Intern?

FastCompany.com is accepting applications for a paid web photo/art intern.

Responsibilities:

-Research and acquire photos using the most cost-efficient means possible. Sources include stock sites, photo agencies, and individual photographers. Knowledge of rights and use laws (including creative commons) is essential.

-Resize, retouch, and enhance artwork for articles and blog posts throughout the day.

-Create montages, infographics, photo-composites, and illustrations, and layout on pages.

-Add images and text using HTML and content management system.

-Conceive projects and articles, especially slideshows. Some writing is necessary, and editorial experience is preferred.