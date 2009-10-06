Want to Be Fast Company’s New Art Intern?

FastCompany.com is accepting applications for a paid web photo/art intern.
Responsibilities:
-Research and acquire photos using the most cost-efficient means possible. Sources include stock sites, photo agencies, and individual photographers. Knowledge of rights and use laws (including creative commons) is essential.
-Resize, retouch, and enhance artwork for articles and blog posts throughout the day.
-Create montages, infographics, photo-composites, and illustrations, and layout on pages.
-Add images and text using HTML and content management system.
-Conceive projects and articles, especially slideshows. Some writing is necessary, and editorial experience is preferred.
Send a brief note about why you’re right for the job, along with a resume in the body text of the email (no attachments) to krockwood (at) fastcompany.com by October 9.NR