Three Things We Don’t Want to See in Apple’s Disney Store Makeover

As the The New York Times notes, the stores are getting a “floor to ceiling reboot” with the intention of getting people keen to walk into them, and lingering longer while in there. It’s all with the hope of pushing revenues up. Sounds a bit like an Apple Store, with tempting entrances, bright light, sleek design, rows of shiny gadgets on display and lots of hands-on? No surprise, then, that Steve Jobs was asked to help during the development of the reboot, and though he didn’t have direct control, he pushed for Disney to “dream bigger.” Jobs provided access to internal Apple documents on how its crazily-successful Apple Stores operate, made Disney build a fully-stocked prototype store to test out its ideas, and added “Pixar-esque winks and nods.”

Soon, when you enter a Disney Store–possibly under the new name of Imagination Park–you’ll see employees with mobile sales equipment walking around, video, sound and scent-ejecting interactive tree-like structures and interactive kiosks for parents to browse while their kids roam the store. There may even be a new flagship store in Times Square (though we don’t yet know if it’ll be inside a giant glass cube like Apple’s 5th Ave. store). It all sounds much more promising than a boring refurbishment, but with a bold move like this, there’s scope for big mistakes too. Here are three things we really don’t want to see, and one we definitely do:

Genius, nay Disneyus Bars

Entering a Disney Store is already a rattling experience for parents, partly due to the audio-visual assault of all those garish colors, video screens and screaming kids excited to the point of vomiting over their Princess Jasmine dress-up outfit. What a visit to the stores doesn’t need is an overload of Disney geekness.

Who wants to listen to conversations like this: “Hello. I’ve got a question: Why doesn’t Aladin just fly away and escape on the magic carpet?” or “We did Quasimodo in class, and he died. Why is your film wrong?” or “Why doesn’t my Tinkerbell doll fly?” The ensuing debates would quickly get tiresome, and be far less rewarding than getting an Apple Genius to reboot your MacBook.

Anything too EPCOT-esque