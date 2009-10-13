The Sinister Beauty of Nuclear Mutations

You could easily mistake Cornelia Hesse-Honegger ‘s gorgeous insect drawings for the work of some retiring naturalist, in the vein of James Audobon.

But they’ve got an apocalyptic bent: Each of the drawings depicts a deformed bug, found at Cernobyl or a number of other nuclear reactor sites.

Hesse-Honegger, who is 65, spent the first 25 years of her career as an illustrator at Zurich’s Museum of Natural History. But documenting these deformed bugs is her life’s work: She has been at it ever since the Chernobyl disaster, in 1986.

Check out more images at But Does it Float–it’s haunting stuff.CK