“Retail Experiment” Turns Shopping Into Scavenger Hunt

You first have to register for Subports either at their site, or at one of the kooky retail happenings (more on that in a second). Then the shopping experience becomes a scavenger hunt: So-called “subcodes” written out in quotes, with no spaces–for example, “kioskpaperhat”–are peppered basically anywhere in the world. You might see one on a flyer. Or a social network. Or simply by word-of-mouth. Or on their affiliated Web site, Stackist. Armed with you subcode, you text it to “Portal”–and, at last, the thing goes out in the mail.

According to the organizers:

Charged by experimentation and a dash of contemporary art worldmystique, we bring you Subports, a curious way to buy and sell. Our aimis to significantly lower the barrier of entry to the digital marketplace by giving local merchants, new-to-the-scene designers and upstartboutiques a competitive advantage in promotion, marketing and selling.

All the mystery is maybe a bit misleading–basically, Subports sells backend support to boutique retailers, allowing people to buy their wares via text message. As a seller, you could, for example, pepper your Twitter account with subcodes. It’s kind of like a secret shopping club for hipsters. Mystery and insider-ism is a big part of what they’re selling.

Currently, they’re convening a series of secret “shops” at a location you have to find by texting “bookstore” to Portal. And then, when you finally have the location, the wares are hidden in cutout book safes:

Confused yet? It gets weirder. Subports also holds retail events that can only be described as performance art. For example:

At our street side bazaar customers who wish to buy an item areturned away when they offer to pay in cash and instructed to registerin a nearby trash can. The trashcan is noticeably new, clean and white.Flush mounted inside the can is a wireless, touchscreen computer wherethey create an online account with Subports. Once finished, thecustomer is handed an envelope with a transaction card and instructionson how to complete the order. The experiment begins: