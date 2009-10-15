We’re Hiring a Web Developer

Mansueto Ventures, publishers of Fast Company and Inc. magazines, is looking for a Web Developer to join their Digital Services department.

We’re looking for a highly skilled person to help us develop and support our Web technology platforms. The ideal candidate will have experience working with the Drupal content management system in the online publishing space.

Day to day responsibilities include: programming new features for our Web sites, converting mock-ups into pixel-perfect XHTML/CSS, and performing regular site maintenance and support. Also, documentation! But mostly coding. Lots of coding. You need to love writing code!

Required Skills: We’re looking for someone who…

loves building Web sites

especially with PHP and MySQL

writes clean, semantic HTML and pixel-perfect CSS

has a thorough knowledge of Javascript

knows what “svn up” means

has a hyper-critical eye, especially when QAing your own code and projects; we want someone who sweats the details.

Nice to haves: Experience building Web sites with Drupal; experience with jQuery or similar JS libraries; an appreciation or especially keen eye for good design; lives and breathes Web technology, wants to try new things.

Email your cover letter, resume, and work examples to pmaiorana@fastcompany.comPM