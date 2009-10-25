Becoming a Cause for Celebration

Your brand must be a cause for celebration.

If it’s Ragu®, it’s a cause for celebrating home-style Italian flavor in a jar. If it’s Nike, it’s a cause for celebrating your inner Olympian (or eliminating the appearance of not looking like one). If it’s Haagen-Dazs®, it’s a cause for celebrating adult indulgence in a pint-sized portion. If it’s H&R Block®, it’s a cause for celebrating a faster (and, hopefully, higher) tax return. If it’s Dyson®, it’s a cause for celebrating no loss of suction.

Even dull brands can be a cause for celebration, if it’s done right (Hey, before Dyson, who would have thought a vaccum cleaner could attract any attention?)

Celebration—It’s the breakfast of brand championships.

