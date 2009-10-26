Design Away Crime: Medellín’s Doing It With Public Works

Can a crime-ridden city ever be transformed? And can design play a role in that transformation? Absolutely, on both counts–and a prime case study is the work of Medellín’s former mayor, Sergio Fajardo (pictured), and its former director of urban projects Alejandro Echeverri. They recently netted the the $100,000 Curry Stone Prize for Transformative Public Works.

Change Observer has a piece about how they pulled off such a coup:

The city’srenewal wasn’t limited to a particular area, but encompassed manyneighborhoods, including some of the poorest. Moreover, in an unusualstrategic shift that would have shocked urban developers of RobertMoses’s generation, the people living in these slums were consultedabout the plans. At the same time, the city allocated money to sweepingsocial programs, such as education and micro-lending to smallbusinesses.

Stunning architecture was also part of the project, including SergioGomez’s Jardin Botánico-Orquideorama, an orchid garden housed in a42,200-square-foot building with a canopy of wood-framed hexagons. Andin keeping with Fajardo’s oft quoted remark that, “our most beautifulbuildings must be in our poorest areas,” the Parque Biblioteca España,a striking library designed by Giancarlo Mazzanti that resembles threemassive black boulders, was sited on a hilltop in a barrio once knownonly for drug violence and death. An elevated gondola tramway connectsmany poor and neglected neighborhoods to the rest of the city. Schoolsand community centers were built, and expenditures on educationreceived a massive increase, totaling 40 percent of the city’s annual$900 million budget.

A bit like Barack Obama, Fajardo is a standout example of an academic turned technocrat–before politics, he was a math professor, and he holds a ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Currently, he’s running for president.

In Medellín, Fajardo’s idea was that big public spaces in impoverished areas would draw people of incomes into places they normally avoid–thus igniting economic development in the surrounding area.

Farjardo isn’t the only Colombian mayor to have become an internationally acclaimed urban thinker: Enrique Peñalosa, the former mayor of Bogota, has been lauded for creating one of the world’s best (and most cost-effective) public-bus systems. But both men don’t currently hold office–perhaps a testament to the prospects for effecting change in such a roiling political atmosphere.

For more on Farjado, check out Change Observer, or read these profiles in Newsweek and The New York Times. And here are the two works, mentioned above:

The Jardin Botánico-Orquideorama designed by SergioGomez (image via):