5 High-Tech Operas That Radically Transform the Stage

The run of the Metropolitan Opera’s Damnation of Faust, designed by Canadian powerhouse designer Robert Lepage and his Ex Machina troupe, just started. We promise to give you a run-down of the opera’s blitz of techno-imagery on Monday. Meanwhile, here are five high-tech operas that, depending on your tilt, either jar or excite the senses.

The Magic Flute

South African artist and visual director William Kentridge wowed audiences with his experimental, cinematic staging of Mozart’s The Magic Flute in Belgium in 2005 and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2007. Rendering the stage a landscape of animated projections and artwork timed to correspond to singers’ movements and arias, he made the opera closer to a video work. Animations come from Kentridge’s “erasures”–black-and-white drawings of silhouettes, birds, and apartheid-era South African subjects that are photographed, erased, redrawn, and then animated to give a grainy, flip book-style pace to the action on-stage. An aria, for example, is punctuated by line drawings worming across the cosmos. Kentridge also added a structure that resembles the interior of a camera on-stage–to parallel the crypt in the story. And, ever self-referential, he projects a film, a kind of visual overture, onto a blackboard sitting on an easel. Check out a cool video here.

The Ring Cycle

Valkyries flash LED light sabers in the Los Angeles Opera’s production of Die Walkure earlier this year, by German stage director Achim Freyer. It’s the first of the four-opera, $32 million Ring cycle–in this version, a kinetic light show and technical feat of stage engineering. The L.A. Opera is currently running the third cycle of the Ring, with the protagonist Siegfried brandishing a blue tube sword that changes color, and an illuminated turntable for a stage. Every aspect, from the twirling stage with 700 feet of custom LEDs to the motorized 3D space (occupied by flying props and performers) 55 feet above the apron, is computer controlled on multiple consoles and dozens of monitors. Lighting designer Brian Gales is responsible for the combination of LEDs and video projections–via 18 robotic and conventional projectors– that hit the front and back scrims, creating a kind of 3-D lighting environment and perspective shift for the famous and controversial epic. The costumes are over-the-top, nearly caricatures of the roles, with a strikingly gorgeous and fearsome Brünnhilde vaguely reminiscent of Tilda Swinton as the Snow Queen in The Chronicles of Narnia and Siegfried sporting furry pants and a blue clingy shirt. Watch a video of the first opera of the Ring Cycle here.