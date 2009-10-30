Banner Ads Attached to Houseflies Will Bug You

We’ll give this ad-stunt top marks for annoyance and memorability. As Wired UK reports:

The banners, measuring just a few centimetres across, seem to becausing the beleaguered flies a bit of piloting trouble. The weightkeeps the flies at a lower altitude and forces them to rest more often,which is a stroke of genius on the part of the marketing creatives: theflies end up at about eye level, and whenever a fly is forced to landand recover, the banner is clearly visible. What’s more, thezig-zagging of the fly naturally attracts the attention because of itsrapid movement.

Maybe this has wings: Imagine ads for candy, affixed to honey bees. Or ads for mosquito repellent, affixed to mosquitos.

And after that, we’ll go ahead and write some ads on the moon.

Who says advertising is dead? It’s only just begun.

[Wired UK via Kottke]CK