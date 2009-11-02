Infographic of the Day: The Plot of Lord of the Rings

Randall Munroe’s claim to fame is XKCD , a Web-comic devoted to geekery which has a rabid following. Today, he’s scrapped the math jokes and dry wit for a massive infographic , illustrating all of the character interactions in Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, 12 Angry Men, and Primer.

The last two are visual jokes, but the first three are straight-up exhaustive catalogs of various plot turns and subplots. The X-axis is time; the groupings along the Y-axis denote who’s interacting with whom. For example, here’s a detail of the LOTR:

Best sure to check out the full-size version.

[Via Infosthetics]CK