Fixing Conferences: Six Lessons From the Designers Accord Summit

I’ve realized that I can’t stand conferences. To me, conferences are akin to watching television without Tivo, or going to AAA to get a triptik instead of mapping a journey on Google. Conferences are an old workhorse model–a mix of passive consumption and fluorescent lighting–that is at odds with the seeds of inspiration they are supposed to inspire.

Almost without exception, after each conference I attend, I swear I’ll never go again.

But we do need them, or something like them. We need to get together face-to-face and talk about challenges, successes, and failures. We need to learn from each other–not through PowerPoints but facial expressions.

I promised that I would never hold a Designers Accord conference (because of the sheer numbers of design conferences, but especially because of the ever-promiscuous green conferences). However, it has become obvious that a significant part of the discussion about incorporating sustainability as a critical lens in design is missing. We spend so much time reworking our professional practice (or at least the rhetoric around it), but another major opportunity lies in shaping the value systems of the next generation of designers. What if the leading thinkers in design education came together to craft a new proposal for the future of the design?

Last week, the Designers Accord invited 100 design educators and activists to a two-day workshop in San Francisco to make an actionable plan for integrating sustainability into undergrad and grad design programs around the world. While I don’t know if this is the ultimate post-conference model, I felt there were six takeaways that made it valuable.

Social media is the enemy of time-based productivity.

I love Twitter. I hate Twitter. At conferences, Twitter reduces complex ideas to pithy one-liners. The tyranny of the hash tag! We had a Twitter-free event so that we could have an off-the-record conversation. Attendees were more engaged and present; conversations were more authentic. We didn’t ban phones or laptops, but no one seemed to use them.

All problems are systems challenges.

The prevailing wisdom in systems design is that challenges that are treated separately from their relevant political, financial, cultural systems are unsolvable. To remind ourselves of that (and to abate the inevitable high-five, self-congratulatory tone that can happen at conferences), we had a series of interstitial speakers who roused us into keeping a few key points at the forefront: design education is only as good as it directly plays out in the real world; design work that has a social value cannot exist outside our regular work stream (we need to unapologetically design new business models); we’ve gotten away with our seeming entitlement to “cheap” for far too long–we need to understand the true price of the things we create; and finally, forgiving modalities like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs rarely if ever promote systemic change (ghettoizing these programs doesn’t work–think about it: every big bank that failed over the last 2 years had award-winning CSRs).