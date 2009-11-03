What Sexuality Taught Us About Branding (and Why Being Average Sucks)

In branding as in life, “being average”isn’t a goal. It’s the barrierto overcome on your way to brand excellence and distinction.

Possibly, one of our firstexperiences with brandingoccurred around the time webecame aware of our sexualitywhen growing up.

After all, wewanted to be noticed a little,or a lot, and wanted to standapart from all the other“options” available. Wewanted not to blend in but tobe noticed for being who wewere. Ahhh, branding at itsmost innocent.

Well, it seemsthat we had an innate sensethat “being average” likelywould not gain us the recognitionwe were seeking, so wedecided we had to be “er” asin smarter, funnier, cooler,hipper, sincerer, sportier orwhatever-er. Whatever it was,it was clear: We had to bedifferent, rising above theaverage, to make our mark.

Itholds as true in the corporatemarketplace as it did in thehigh school cafeteria.

What to do:

Look over your brand to findthe average, the expected, thesame-as-what-everyone-elseofferstrap. Recognize it as asteppingstone, not a place torest your laurels. One by one,eliminate anything averageabout your brand.

David Brier, Chief Gravity Defyer at DBD International, is a brand identity specialist who is the recipient of over 300 industry awards creating brands for such company’s as Estee Lauder, Revlon, New York City

Ballet, Legacy Chocolates, Sunbelt Software and many more.