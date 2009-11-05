What Would These 12 Business Leaders Do Today?

In business today, there’s too much focus on what is bad, what is threatening, who did what to whom.

Imagination and innovation are our greatest weapons. Lack of using them is the only thing strong enough to stop any of us from achieving our goals.

Factually, we can each get more done in less time if we simply take note on establishing WHERE we are going.Kissinger said, “If you do not know where you are going, every road will get you nowhere.”

Today’s Greatest Threat in Business

The Power of a Single Idea

In that spirit, please enjoy these quotes I’ve collected that I find useful in everyday living and working.

“In most people’s vocabularies, design means veneer. It’s interior decorating. It’s the fabric of the curtains of the sofa. But to me, nothing could be further from the meaning of design. Design is the fundamental soul of a human-made creation that ends up expressing itself in successive outer layers of the product or service.” Steve Jobs, Apple “Customers must recognize that you stand for something.” Howard Schultz, Starbucks”A brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com “People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it.” George Bernard Shaw “If each of us hires people who are smaller than we are, we shall become a company of dwarfs. But if each of us hires people who are bigger than we are, we shall become a company of giants.”David Ogilvy, Ad Legend “Business to Business is a misnomer. Businesses don’t buy anything. People do.” Dan Kennedy “If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.” Yogi Berra “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” Henry Ford “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Peter Drucker, Management Thinker & Author “Do or do not, there is no try.” Yoda “If you ever have the good fortune to create a great advertising campaign, you will soon see another agency steal it. This is irritating, but don’t let it worry you; nobody has ever built a brand by imitating somebody else’s advertising.” David Ogilvy “I think the most important CEO task is defining the course that the business will take over the next five or so years. You have to have the ability to see what the business environment might be like a long way out, not just over the coming months. You need to be able to both set a broad direction, and also to take particular decisions along the way that make that broad direction unfold correctly.” Chris Corrigan, Famous Australian Businessman “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.” Winston Churchill “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”Albert Einstein

