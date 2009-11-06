The Rhythm of Design: How Being a Marine Drummer Set My Lifetime Creative Tempo

Who would have thought my training as a young man in the U.S. Marine Corps Band would prepare me to become the founder of a structural packaging agency? Back when I was doing the barbed wire crawl with my M16 or providing the drum beat for a pass and review ceremony, I certainly didn’t expect that someday these experiences would help me shape many of the world’s best known brands. It was this early foundation of discipline, creative performance, demanding expectations, and commitment to excellence that set the stage for my career in design.

advertisement

Fleet Marine Force Pacific Band at Punch Bowl National Cemetery, Honolulu, Hawaii, September 1984 Fleet Marine Force Pacific Band Performing at the USS Arizona Memorial Visitor Center, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 1985 Peter Clarke is the First Snare Drummer on the Left In the swamps of Paris Island–where I encountered commands and demands, and fielded expectations to perform seemingly impossible feats–I learned firsthand why the Marine Corps is renowned for its elite training. But what really prepared me for the strategic creative leadership I provide today was playing the drums in the Marine Corps Band. Historically, military drummers played a vital role in communicating battlefield orders. Eventually this same drum beat would be used to provide daily direction to my talented staff. Following the Marines, I pursued an education as an industrial designer and was trained in the art of mass production. After years of experience across multiple categories and challenges at various firms, I chose to take on the added challenge of being an entrepreneur and formed my own creative agency. My military training had instilled in me the courage and commitment to build an organization that would be beneficial for clients. Like the scene in Mission Impossible, where Mr. Phelps pulls out photographs of specialists in their designated fields to help him with his impossible mission, I remember so vividly laying out my business plans. In my orchestra, the voices of the consumer, the creative talents of the designers, and the precision of the engineers would unite to innovate for marketplace success. The most experienced professionals in the fields of consumer insights, industrial design, and engineering would work harmoniously together. Their collective mission: to identify consumer needs, embody viable solutions, and deliver manufacturing specifications for effective product commercialization.

advertisement