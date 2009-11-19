World Congress on Disabilities Expo

When selecting a site for the WCD’s 10th annual conference,accessibility was an obvious issue. Of the hundreds of conventioncenters in the U.S., “there are only about 14 exhibit halls where themeeting space and the show floor are on the same level,” says WCDpresident Bill Schwaninger. So all credit to Jacksonville,which, he notes, also has a monorail system that gives disabled ridersan 80% discount off its usual 50-cent-a-ride fare. “What they have donein this city,” he says, “just makes sense.” — ZW