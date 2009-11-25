The Princess and the Frog is Disney’s first traditionally animatedfeature film since 2004’s Home on the Range, which eked out just $50million at the domestic box-office; the first fairy tale we’ve heard ofin which a princess (voiced by Dreamgirls’ Anika Noni Rose) kisses afrog, then becomes one; and features a Disney cartoon’s first black leading lady.Is this departure as risky as it sounds? “No,” says Jeff Block, abox-office analyst with the movie-tracking firm Exhibitor Relations.”Disney pushed the envelope even further with Up, a kids’ moviecentered around an 80-year-old, and got its biggest hit since FindingNemo.” — DM