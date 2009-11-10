Reinventing the MBA: 4 Reasons to Mix Business With Design Thinking

We’ve all heard the news that the traditional MBA framework is broken, but adding courses on business ethics and financial crises won’t solve the problem. And although Harvard, Wharton, Kellogg, and the rest are all considering bringing new ways of thinking into their hallowed halls, a relatively small school in Canada is actually transforming the meaning of an MBA right before our eyes. The Rotman School of Management , helmed by Roger Martin , proposes a radical idea: to develop business leaders who are well-grounded in multiple disciplines. The Rotman faculty aim to mold managers who are equally comfortable and adept at using tools and frameworks from business, popular culture, and design to solve the most urgent challenges of the day–what Rotman calls integrative thinkers and what I call hybrid thinkers. He’s a bit of a kindred spirit.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to sit down for a public lecture with Roger to discuss his new book The Design of Business: Why DesignThinking is the Next Competitive Advantage, which focuses on the part of the Rotman approach most absent from traditionally analytical MBA programs: design thinking. Roger cares most about bringing together both the art and the science of management to create better leaders. His work is a correction to the data-driven revolution that has made business more reliable but which has also driven courage and intuition out of management. But he’s no fan of simply giving designers the keys to the kingdom, either. An over-reliance on intuition is every bit as limited as management by the numbers.

You can view the entire interview in the video above or get a sense for what we talked about in the beautiful mindmap created by my colleague Jon Gabrio.

Until you have time to get in deep (you can see this image larger here), here are the four biggest takeaways from the conversation:

Strategy is an act of design.

Roger’s interest in design thinking stretches back two decades to his time working closely with the senior vice president of design at Herman Miller. What changed the way Roger saw the world was that this highly skilled designer tended to view all of his challenges the same way. Whether overseeing the design and introduction of the Aeron chair or working out new directions for the organization, he focused on new possibilities rather than the application of existing ideas. You can’t analyze your way to real strategy. You have to create it from data, guts, empathy, creativity, and a little thin air.

Balancing the analytical and the intuitive is key to great leadership.

At the beginning of this decade, countless companies could have created the iPod but didn’t because their analysis told them it was too risky. Analytical thinking prevented them from seeing a promising new opportunity and driver of growth. Apple, led by the famously intuitive Steve Jobs, was able to seize that opportunity and run with it to market leadership. That said, the gut of Steve Jobs is far from infallible. The AppleTV, Power Mac G4 Cube, and his company NeXT were all flops because they didn’t make sense from an analytical standpoint. Great leadership involves bringing both lenses to bear to find better possibilities.