Driving Dramatic Progress through Touchstone Events

The original touchstone was basanite. It is a smooth, blackstone used to test the quality of gold and silver. It was rubbed across theprecious metal and the authenticity could be determined by the color of thestreak produced. The word touchstone now means anything that testsgenuineness or excellence.

Genuineness and excellence are at the heart of what drivespeople forward in dramatic surges of progress. They are the roots. From thispowerful core, real transformation takes place. But, people will want to testit. So, give them something powerful to test.

For this very reason I created Touchstone Events. These are gatherings that dive deep and makecontact with what is real, essential and core to the work of change in waysthat generate sudden, striking forward momentum. The purpose of a TouchstoneEvent is to gain a perch in a particular culture by striking a keynote, like atuning fork, that causes the entire community to resonate in response withpowerful authenticity. Done well they move the entire community forward in onegiant leap, constructing the common beliefs and understandings that sustaincoherent activity into the foreseeable future.

In the mid-90s there was an internal perception that theWorld Bank was a cold and uncaring institution, populated by the educationalelite who operated on poverty from a distance. There was a lack of warmthinside headquarters. With over 10,000 people in a half-dozen buildings indowntown Washington, DC, it was easy to feel lost among strangers. Perhaps evenmore so because the multi-cultural diversity was so great, the ethnicity sovaried. No one culture dominated the population. There were many who wereconcerned about this lack of community. This included President Jim Wolfensohnand his internal communications team of which I was a member.

When I was interviewed for my job, I was asked what I couldoffer to help create an esprit de corpsamong all staff. There were opendiscussions about bringing people together and creating greater camaraderie. Iwas asked to use my background in street theater to create a special brand ofgathering that would be customized to our culture, assembling thousands in aface-to-face experience that would enhance our professionalism.

1978 – 1989 Iproduced and performed street theater. In my work I brought together actors,dancers, musicians, and poets, both professional and amateur, to improviseperformance art in public spaces. I led two troupes during that time anddelivered a series of original one-man shows. My goal was to create live eventsthat stopped busy people, caught their attention in irresistible ways, andcompelled them to participate.

My capacity to involve people, to engage them in compellingways would be put to the test inside a world-class, multi-national organization. Little did I imagine thefirst large-scale gathering of World Bank staff I would produce.