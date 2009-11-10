Driving Dramatic Progress through Touchstone Events

The original touchstone was basanite. It is a smooth, blackstone used to test the quality of gold and silver. It was rubbed across theprecious metal and the authenticity could be determined by the color of thestreak produced. The word touchstone now means anything that testsgenuineness or excellence.
Genuineness and excellence are at the heart of what drivespeople forward in dramatic surges of progress. They are the roots. From thispowerful core, real transformation takes place. But, people will want to testit. So, give them something powerful to test.
For this very reason I created Touchstone Events. These are gatherings that dive deep and makecontact with what is real, essential and core to the work of change in waysthat generate sudden, striking forward momentum. The purpose of a TouchstoneEvent is to gain a perch in a particular culture by striking a keynote, like atuning fork, that causes the entire community to resonate in response withpowerful authenticity. Done well they move the entire community forward in onegiant leap, constructing the common beliefs and understandings that sustaincoherent activity into the foreseeable future.
In the mid-90s there was an internal perception that theWorld Bank was a cold and uncaring institution, populated by the educationalelite who operated on poverty from a distance. There was a lack of warmthinside headquarters. With over 10,000 people in a half-dozen buildings indowntown Washington, DC, it was easy to feel lost among strangers. Perhaps evenmore so because the multi-cultural diversity was so great, the ethnicity sovaried. No one culture dominated the population. There were many who wereconcerned about this lack of community. This included President Jim Wolfensohnand his internal communications team of which I was a member.
When I was interviewed for my job, I was asked what I couldoffer to help create an esprit de corpsamong all staff. There were opendiscussions about bringing people together and creating greater camaraderie. Iwas asked to use my background in street theater to create a special brand ofgathering that would be customized to our culture, assembling thousands in aface-to-face experience that would enhance our professionalism.
1978 – 1989 Iproduced and performed street theater. In my work I brought together actors,dancers, musicians, and poets, both professional and amateur, to improviseperformance art in public spaces. I led two troupes during that time anddelivered a series of original one-man shows. My goal was to create live eventsthat stopped busy people, caught their attention in irresistible ways, andcompelled them to participate.
My capacity to involve people, to engage them in compellingways would be put to the test inside a world-class, multi-national organization. Little did I imagine thefirst large-scale gathering of World Bank staff I would produce.
During the attacks of September 11, 2001, our small communications team coordinated the World Bank’s internal response. We couldsee the smoke from the Pentagon attack from a window across the hallway. It wasa challenge to separate rumors from the chaos in chaos that ensued. TheInternet was jammed, overloaded, and failed to download newscasts in a timelyfashion.
Our unit was new and we had not yet installed our televisionsets to monitor world events. My wife at home held our telephone tothe television screen so I could hear what was being broadcast.
We liaised with the Department of Treasury, responsible forcoordinating emergency response in downtown DC, and our president’soffice. Before noon, we made thedecision to close our offices. Asthe Director of Communications dictated to me, I hand typed the message to allBank staff members to evacuate headquarters.
Along with the nation and the world we struggled to figureout what how to respond appropriately without enough information to know whatwas really happening. Early the next morning, with everyone stunned andgrief-stricken, our team went into huddle and decided that in 48 hours, onFriday, September 14, we would have an all-staff gathering.
The purpose was to bring people together, reminding them ofthe community they belonged to in a time of anguish. We would openlyacknowledge the grief in our hearts, giving it a home inside the organization.We were doing our best to set our sights on the uncertain, difficult roadtoward healing and the new world we were tumbling into.
With short notice we brought about 2,000 people in ouratrium for a 20-minute gathering. By President Jim Wolfensohn’s request we had live music,Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No. 1 in G-Major, Sarabande. It is a powerfullymoving piece that is introspective, complex, and emotionally intimate.
Wolfensohn characteristically delivered his words straightfrom the heart. He asked staff members to join hands, which had never been donebefore. Then he asked for a minute of silence in remembrance. Open weepingcould be heard in the large, cavernous atrium. The event wasprofound. It was a marked departure from the dispassionate and efficientcommunications of the past.
In the weeks that followed there were a series of activitiesunusual for the World Bank, aimed to establish a new, more humane ambienceinside the organization. A memorandum went out from the president encouragingstaff members to travel only if they felt safe. Vice Presidents and Directorswalked the hallways, checking in with staff and engaging in personalconversations to see how people were doing. Clinics were set up where peoplecould go for counseling. Special events were hosted to educate people onIslam. Security staff members weremade available to chaperone people upon request to and from our buildings. Leadership responded to thetragedy by turning toward people instead of away from them. Months passed. Healing happened. Stability returned.
Throughout the next year and a half we brought peopletogether in the atrium to celebrate the work of our support staff, to exploreinnovation together, and to review our year with all its ups and downs. Theatrium became a place for our community to assemble. We pumped the events outto our thousands of employees around the world through the Internet. We even ate together, servingcake, ice cream and juice on occasion.
We mastered the art of the Touchstone Event, delivering power by drawing deeply onauthenticity, activating the core of what it means to be human and cope with change in ways that generate dramatic forward momentum.
