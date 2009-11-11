Panama: The Future Hong Kong of Latin America?

I just came back from conducting my program in Panama , and w hileI have been through the Panama City airport several times, I had neverstepped outside its walls. This is a fascinating country. We had 150attend the seminar including government leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. The conversationshowed me how seriously Panama is taking its opportunity to innovate o na national scale. I don’t mean “spur innovation” as we are framing thechallenge in the United States, but rather, Panama is looking at itselfas an innovation and trying to understand the unique role it can playin the region and world.

Thisfact was reiterated on my flight back home. I found myself sitting nextto the CEO of a specialty chemical company that distributes chemicalsaround the world. As we talked about Panama’s evolution over recentyears, he grew animated, explaining why, after looking at severaloptions in Latin America, his company decided to make Panama thelogistical center of their Latin American operations.

Panama,he said, has the largest free zone in the region; the country requireseveryone to learn English in school so it is easy to find Englishspeakers; and it is easy to find well-educated, skilled logisticsexperts. He said, “Panama is becoming the Hong Kong of Latin America.”

This view was then supported that evening by a friend of mine. At a wine shop inGreenwich, Conn., which had been closed down for a private happy hour,I talked with a close friend and his wife. He is the head of LatinAmerican sales for the animal health division of a major pharmaceuticalfirm. He said they had recently completed a broad study to analyzewhere they should base their logistical hub in Latin America, throughwhat port should they funnel their distribution train and hold theirinventory. They decided on Panama.

Sohow has Panama achieved this respect from and allure to businesses?Like many of the thriving companies we review here, Panama’s governmentand businesses are following at least two time-tested strategies.

Befriend your enemies