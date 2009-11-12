6 Reasons Manufacturers Should Move from Customization to Mass Customization

I recently delivered a couple of webinars for firms involved in custom vehicle manufacturing. As I pointed out, there’s a huge difference between being a “customizer” and a “mass customizer.”

Here are 6 reasons why manufacturers should consider the transformation to mass customization:

1. As volume and variety increase, “customizers” suffer greater and greater inefficiencies that drive down profits.

2. Mass customization is a strategy for improving profits while driving down the cost of variety.

3. Whether your company is looking for incremental improvement or taking your business to the next level, your company can’t thrive as a “customizer” if volume and/or variety are increasing.

4. Mass customization is an enterprise-wide business paradigm that increases efficiencies across the enterprise, efficiencies that extend out to your sales channels.

5. Mass customization accelerates collaboration and, properly implemented, creates real excitement.