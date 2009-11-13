Designer Master Richard Sapper’s 50 Years of Butch Chic

Where most designers are happy to get their designs into production, Richard Sapper can lay claim to producing some of the longest lived. Maybe his most famous design is the Tizio Lap for Artemide, which has sold a whopping 2 million units and remains in production today. And that’s nothing next to his Thinkpad laptops for IBM, which have sold 30 million units. (Recently, we showed one of his other classics, the TS 502 Radio.)