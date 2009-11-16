How Rapleaf Is Data-Mining Your Friend Lists to Predict Your Credit Risk

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep. Joel Jewitt is inclined to agree.

Upon reviewing your social networking friend list, Jewitt and his colleagues at the San Francisco-based data-mining firm Rapleaf say they can help predict which ads you’ll pay attention to and whether or not you’re a worthwhile risk for a credit card or a loan–all without hacking into any accounts or breaking any laws.

“Who you hang around with has empirical implications with how you behave,” says Jewitt, Rapleaf’s vice president of business development. “This is a new type of information. It’s still an evolving science, but the results have been positive.”

Rapleaf is one of a multitude of innovative start-ups currently driving the burgeoning social media monitoring (SMM) space. Going by names like Trendrr, Trackur, and Sentiment Metrics, SMM firms use sophisticated algorithms to collect and analyze the vast amount of personal data consumers leave in their online wake. Post a comment about a book on Amazon? Review a restaurant on Yelp? Rapleaf’s computers analyze your words and file them away in your “social graph.”

The mother lode of personal data comes from sites like Twitter, Facebook, and MySpace–virtual bazaars of user-generated content where status updates, pictures, and any other political, religious, or sexual information not specifically deemed private is accessible to all. Most of it is useless junk–silly status updates and comment streams littered with emoticons and acronyms–but in the world of SMM, there’s no such thing as TMI.

Until recently, such data has largely been applied towards “reputation management,” helping brands, advertising agencies, and public relations firms hear what we’re saying about them. But as the volume of consumer data has grown, and the technology employed to gather, sift, and analyze it has advanced, organizations are turning the tables, asking what the data says about us. There is mounting evidence suggesting that your friends influence everything from your weight to your happiness. Researchers at Victoria University recently proposed using SMM “to identify and monitor bloggers who are depressed and may be at risk of suicide, self harm or harming others.” Even the CIA and NSA have reportedly made forays into SMM in the interest of national security.

As one might expect, SMM presents the greatest potential value to those who do business online–a fact that hasn’t escaped the attention of some major names. Google and Microsoft have each announced SMM services of their own, dubbed Social Search and Looking Glass, respectively. And despite the unforgettable uproar over Facebook’s Beacon, and a related class-action lawsuit where the company was ordered to pay $9.5 million to a nonprofit privacy foundation, Facebook just launched “Friends of Connections,” a service that enables brands to serve up ads to the friends of fans.