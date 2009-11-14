A Wood Sound System That Does Both the Planet and Your iPod Good

After a 3-year stint as director of product development for innovation retailer Brookstone, David Laituri decided that it was time to strike out on his own. He remembers a pivotal get-together at a local Denny’s with his future business partner, Tim Trzepacz, a former Brookstone colleague. “Why is it that sound systems today are all cheap plastic boom boxes?” he remembers discussing with Trzepacz. “It’s like everyone is simply adding more plastic to an iPod.” The dialogue quickly moved from idea to cost to schedule to resources–and Vers was born.

Both innovators agreed that good design was critical but that Vers sound systems had to sound awesome as well. And finally, they wanted to make significant progress in sustainable design. They envisioned a sharply crafted, great-sounding audio line that would also reduce the environmental impact that the production of these products has caused.

For inspiration, Laituri harked back to a 1955 Zenith radio that he bought at a garage sale when he was 12. “It still works, still looks great, and it’s followed me everywhere. You can’t say that about many electronic products today,” he says. “It’s the wood that makes you want to hang on to it and take care of it.”

WOOD IS GOOD

Laituri and Trzepacz knew that injection-molded plastic was environmentally insensitive, but it was audiophile friends who clued them into a dirty secret of plastic: it sounds lousy. “With sound system design, every material has a resonant frequency,” Laituri explains. “Plastic sounds ‘tinny,’ causing most manufacturers to artificially tweak the bass and treble try to hide the unwanted contribution that plastic makes. Wood, by comparison, has a resonant frequency similar to voices–it sounds warmer, more natural. Have you ever seen a plastic violin? There’s a reason for that.”

While wood is material of choice for high-end speaker manufacturers, it can be a real challenge. Laituri and Trzepacz began investigating, climbing further and further up the supply chain and even visiting a stringed instrument factory to see what they could learn about mass-producing a hand-crafted wood acoustic product. They quickly realized this wouldn’t be a one-stop, turn-key project; they would need to assemble their own team of manufacturing specialists.

Calling on their long list of friends in Asia, they sought out ways to not only meet their product specs but address their impact-reduction goals as well. They found their perfect fit in a factory that produced old-school wood speaker cabinets. “With the introduction of iPod and all the plastic sound systems that followed it, their business was beginning to flatten out,” says Laituri. “We worked with them to perfect the engineering of our cabinet–they had a lot of ideas to contribute.” Wood cabinets, they quickly learned, are more time-intensive to produce. It takes about seven days to craft a Vers cabinet compared to less than a minute for an injection-molded plastic enclosure.

TREES BEFORE THE FOREST

Early on, the wood cabinet manufacturer introduced Laituri and Trzepacz to their wood material suppliers. The ideal acoustic construction for their cabinet would be a hardwood veneer over a medium density fiberboard core–similar to ultra-high-end speakers. Local eucalyptus and pine plantations (essentially tree farms) supplied the wood material in the fiberboard. The fast-growing trees were regularly harvested and replanted. After a bit of research, the manufacturers learned that their speaker-makers were using hardwood from the U.S.–from family-owned mills, several of which were more than 100 years old. These mills owned and managed their their own walnut and cherry forest stocks but pulled 80% of their wood from trees removed for development or felled by storms. With the addition of locally-sourced bamboo veneer, they were convinced that their wood was coming from sustainably-managed stock.