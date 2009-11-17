Sleep Tight, Feel Bad, Do Good: Cardboard-Themed Sheets Help the Homeless

Designers love creating products with a social cause behind them, but the Home Duvet and Trottoir Sheet Set have to be among the strangest out there.

The 144 thread-count fabric is adorned with a photographic print of a weathered cardboard box and paving stones–in other words, providing a simulcra of life on the streets without the discomfort. It all seems dryly sinister, but the designers give 30% of the gross profits to Centrepoint, a UK charity forhomeless young people. It’s sold through Dutch by Design, which exclaims, “The Home Duvet lets you sleep under a cardboard box so a homeless person doesn’t have to!”

The print itself is high-tech–the ink is printed into the cotton, rather than on top of it, and that means the image stays sharp and the fabric stays soft through multiple washings. The sheets and duvet are made in Turkey and Pakistan, and the designers insure that child labour isn’t involved in the production.

We have to say, there’s a few projects floating around out there, aimed at inducing guilt in the consumer–ranging from these forks which show calorie consumption across the world to these cups whose design serves as an infographic about malnutrition. But these sheets take the grim-faced chic to an almost Derelicte level.

[Via Design Milk]

CK