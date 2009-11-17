Conference Organizers: Bag the Swag

Last weekend, Iattended the 2009 Opportunity Green conference. There were some inspiringspeakers with great messages. Len Sauers from P&G got me thinking aboutsmall changes across product lines that can make a big difference in the amountof resources consumed. Annie Leonard, who wrote The Story of Stuff , gave ajolting reminder of the waste built into our materials economy.

In light of allthis, another of my takeaways was weighing heavily on my conscience, and myshoulder–the Swag Bag.

Lookingthrough my five-pound bag, I encountered piles of cardboard, paper, and plasticwrapping–double-packaged disposable cardboard speakers, various logoednotebooks and pens, and a stack of brochures and magazines. Some of the swag hadgood intentions. We were encouraged to use our new set of bamboo dinnerware inlieu of plastic utensils and a reusable water bottle and hand towel instead oftheir disposable counterparts. But how many materials were used, even in thesesupposedly sustainable gifts?Andhow many people are going to carry these items around with them, even a weekfrom now? Not me.

Swag is one of thebiggest ways that conferences generate waste–it’s a $19 billion industry in the U.S. That’sa lot of Customized Readymade Apparel and Products, if you’ll pardon myacronym.

All of thesefreebies have a high cost. This became especially clear to me after last weekend.Conferences that are aimed at encouraging consumers to “reduce, reuse, recycle” should start lobbying to stop the meaningless gifting of promotional products.As Annie Leonard said, we can’t afford to fill the world with more stuff. Let’s Bag the Swag.

