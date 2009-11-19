Infographic of the Day: 30 Free Web Sites for Online Promotion

Web 2.0 is changing the nature of advertising and marketing–no newsthere. But any would-be social marketer is now deluged with choices.Which is why Chris Watson at Visualization Magazine designed this chart , which shows 30 different Web 2.0 services offering free sites, feeds, or embeds.

The chart itself looks incredibly daunting, and takes a couple minutes to decode, but it’s enormously useful in mapping the sheer variety out there in the Web 2.0 self-promo ecosystem.

The basic design shows places where you can create content, with icons about how you might publish that content (RSS, for example), and finally, lines showing where you might try and get that content republished:

Most useful, perhaps is the list of sites at the bottom, and the descriptions of each.

Now all you have to do is create a product worth getting excited over.

Check out the full-size version.