Design Nirvana: Lego Teams Up With Muji

Lego has launched thousands of young designers into a lifetime of tinkering; Muji is a paragon of clean, ingenious design. So naturally, the two have paired up for toy sets that blend elements from each powerhouse.

The kit comes with Lego bricks, some paper, and a special hole punch that’s exactly the size of a Lego peg. You start by punching out patterns in the paper:

And then you can use that paper, and some bricks, to create almost anything you want:

This isn’t the first time that Lego has turned to design to refresh its brand–they’ve had great success with their Lego Architecture series, which features models of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water and the SOM’s John Hancock Center. (Designers, meanwhile have played with childhood toys–the best example being Form Us With Love’s furniture made of blown-up erector sets.)

For now, the set’s only available in Japan. And the folks at the Muji store in Times Square in NYC had never heard of the toy. But maybe they’ll come here soon? MoMA store, I’m looking at you.

