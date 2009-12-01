CityCenter Opens

Six high-rise towers by eight renowned architects. Sixty-seven acres on the Vegas strip. Casinos, hotels, condos, theaters, galleries, and a shopping mall. It sounds worthy of once-booming Dubai, and for good reason: Dubai World, the firm behind enormous, egregious bubble-era projects like the Palm Islands, owns a 50% stake in City-Center. (MGM Mirage has the other half.) The $8.5 billion complex, touted by its builders as the most expensive commercial development in U.S. history, begins its rollout of openings with the Vdara Hotel & Spa. We hope it’ll fare better than similar developments in Dubai like, well, the whole emirate, but things aren’t looking sparkly — condo prices at CityCenter were slashed by 30% in October, and travel to Vegas is down 6% in 2009. — ZACHARY WILSON