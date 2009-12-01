World Aids Day

This year’s theme is “Universal Access and Human Rights,” but maybe it should be “Donate Now — or Else.” Of the 9.7 million HIV/AIDS sufferers in developing countries who need antiretroviral therapy, less than a third are getting it. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria intends to put 2.7 million people on the treatment in the next year, but the recession has hurt its chances of doing so — the organization is facing a $4 billion budget short-fall. A glimmer of hope from the supply side: In August, Bill Clinton announced an agreement with drugmakers Pfizer and Mylan’s Matrix Labs to lower prices on key meds by as much as 60% in developing countries. — ANNE C. LEE