Jay-Z turns 40

The self-proclaimed God of Rap has lots to celebrate. Jay-Z earned $35 million over the past year — mostly from a sold-out world tour and his stakes in the New Jersey Nets and 40/40 bar chain — making him hip-hop’s top player, according to Forbes. (No. 2 Diddy tallied $30 million.) It looks like 2010 will be another bumper year for Jay-Z Inc. Parlux, which did perfumes for Jessica Simpson and Queen Latifah, recently inked a licensing deal with his firm Iconic Fragrances to release signature scents for Rihanna and Kanye West. (A Jay-Z cologne will follow in 2011.) While other celebs usually take perfume payments in cash, Jay-Z requested stock, which could make Iconic a major Parlux shareholder. He wasn’t boasting when he rapped, “Every deal I ever made set precedent.” Okay, maybe a little bit. — TB