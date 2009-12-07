Vaccine Technology Conference

The 1950s and 1960s were momentous for drug manufacturers, which introduced vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, and a host of other diseases. Over time, though, many pharmaceutical companies deemphasized vaccines in favor of prescription drugs. Today, according to the organizers of this conference, “we stand poised for the second golden era of vaccines.” Researchers will discuss an array of novel delivery techniques (patches, sprays) as well as new targets (cancer, addiction). And necessity may prove to be the mother of not just invention but also attention: Because of the global swine flu fright, the urgent quest to find a prophylaxis for the H1N1 virus has put vaccines firmly on the public agenda. — ERICA WESTLY