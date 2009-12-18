According to Hollywood hype, James Cameron’s Avatar — a blockbuster tale pitting blue, loincloth-clad aliens against human invaders — will kick-start the 3-D age of film. But if the Titanic director’s sci-fi spectacular is going to make back its $200 million — plus budget, his visual tricks had better look good in 2-D too. Today, only 9% of the world’s 110,000 cinema screens are 3-D enabled, according to a recent Dodona Research report. Since an extra dimension costs a theater owner around $100,000 per screen, 3-D uptake isn’t likely to soar until the economy gets rolling. For the time being, flat is where it’s at. — TB