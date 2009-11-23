Photo Tour: Julliard’s Showy New Digs

Diller Scofidio + Renfro has completed another stage in their massive overhaul of Lincoln Center: A new home for the famed Julliard School.

The new 45,000-square-foot development occupies the upper floors of the building that houses the recently completed Alice Tully Hall. Apropos of a school for the performing arts, the space puts all of its inhabitants on display, like a fish tank or a stage (depending on your perspective).

Maybe the best example is the main public space, a huge set of stairs that double as seating–which face out onto Broadway and turn the social life inside the building into a living tableaux:

And from across the street, the drama rises. A glass-walled dance studio looks cool enough from the inside…

… but actually, the best feature is the outside. The dance studio itself hangs from the underside of the building, and creates what amounts to a picture box and a free show for passersby:

The superb detailing throughout:

The beautiful, monolithic box office: