Plumen Twists Your Ideas of a Low-Impact Light Bulb

A few years back, Hulger gained gadget geek stardom with their line of phone accessories that turned wireless calls or Skyping into a classy, contemporary twist on the traditional telephone experience. After gaining worldwide attention for their sly cultural commentary on our relationships with our mobile phones, founder Nicolas Roope wanted to turn the firm’s attention to something more universal that could make a wider impact. You could say a lightbulb went off in his head: The Plumen Project was born.

BRIGHT IDEA

The phone project had taught Roope a few things about getting consumers buzzing about products in the marketplace. Initially, they had set out to make a kind of tongue-in-cheek critique around the supposedly futuristic nature of mobile phones. “The intention was never to set up a phone company, it was just to make sense of the excitement,” remembers Roope. Still, they had grown that excitement into a profitable business, and learned that the best way to find that sweet spot was to ignore the cues of fashion and trends and dig deeper into consumer behavior.

“Designers always look in the same places,” says Roope. “They overlook the small things time and time again.” They decided to look the one place no one was looking. “The lightbulb is completely barren, so ’90s,” says Roope. “It’s an incredible source of ubiquity. If you can change the form even slightly you can change the whole game.” Hulger conceived of a design-driven CFL bulb that would entice consumers with its looks and performance, yet also deliver the best possible sustainability features.

A NEW TWIST

The design process started with a question: “What if we weren’t trying to fall in line and could do whatever we wanted with a tube of pure light that we could bend into any shape we fancied?” Redefining the lightbulb meant they had to jerk it completely out ofthe form that it had inherited over a century ago: a bulb thatresembled a candle. While technology had proved the incandescent bulbwas no longer environmentally viable, the compact fluorescent bulb,which was easily the most energy efficient, just mimicked thetraditional candle-bulb form, molded into poorly-conceived shapes they nicknamed “The Radiator, The Ice Cream Whip and the Tungsten-esque style.”

Using sketches and abstract shapes that were more conversational than symbolic, the designers created four different bulb designs that changed the language of the CFL into a striking centerpiece. “There’s no way to emulate the way its form and luminosity works with a LED or incandescent systems so the effect is very specific to it being a CFL” says Roope. Turning the lightbulb into a design or art piece transformed the role that a light source can have in a room. “We forget how defining lighting is in most spaces so when you add a dramatic twist, it really grabs your attention.”

PIGGYBACK MANUFACTURING

CFL bulbs use very basic materials, constructed in glass, plastic and electronic components. The main toxic hazard in CFLs is the mercury content, but even that has been greatly reduced with modern techniques which make disposal much less problematic. Many communities now have take-back or recycling programs for CFLs at the end of their lives, but their energy efficiency compared to incandescents mean that most consumers don’t need to replace them for a very long time.

But to make sure that Plumen could be made in the most efficient way possible, the designers found a manufacturing partner who made traditional CFL bulbs. Partnering with a larger manufacturer will enable them to make the Plumen more effectively and affordably. “The more seamlessly ourdesign can integrate with existing production lines, the lower theentry costs and of course also therefore also the unit costs, up to acertain volume at least,” says Roope. It’s also a symbiotic marketing relationship: When Plumen gains attention, it will raise the profile of the manufacturer’s core brand.