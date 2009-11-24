Smile at Your Competitors to Gain Market Share

We like to view the world in black and white, good and bad, friend and foe. But as industry lines blur, such clear distinctions become even more difficult to see within ourcomplex reality. This creates an opportunity for those willing to seizeit. You can befriend enemies.

Vistaprint ’smanagement has found a way to deal with each competitor to ensure itsown success. By keeping a close eye on the small tech companies, italso uses its scale – two massive printing plants in the U.S. andEurope – to achieve economies of scale that are difficult for start-upsto match.

3. Homeprinting by small businesses that can buy new workstations fromHewlett-Packard and other computer companies and print on an as-neededbasis

Vistaprint , the printing giant that I started covering last week, is actively doing this. The company basically deals with four types of competitors:

Similarly, it pays attention to emerging home printing technologies. By offering better pricing and better quality than at- home print jobs, Vistaprint takes the guess work, effort and time out of preparing professional marketing pieces for small businesses.

To compete with OfficeMax and its peers, Vistaprint has adjusted its strategy to become helpful. These local, on-site companies seem to be the biggest threat to Vistaprint ’s small business target audience, so Vistaprint ’s management has used an unorthodox approach to maintain and grow its market share.

Instead of taking these companies head on and trying to attack their turf, Vistaprint has offered a lending hand to its competitors. It has signed agreements with many of these companies to offer Vistaprint ’s services as a white label service.

Thatmeans when you go to such stores you may find a kiosk, branded as thatretailer’s own service, that allows customers to design and printbusiness cards, folders, and other products. But what you do not see isthat Vistaprint is the one taking that order, preparing the files and running the printing jobs. You don’t know it, but you are actually using Vistaprint services.

This is helpful to OfficeMax and its peers because it allows them to quickly provide a competitiveservice at a lower cost. But it also preempts potential competition. AsWendy Cebula, Vistaprint ’s president of North America, explained to me, “One chunk of the market will be taken by OfficeMax, OfficeDepot, andthe like. But we have partnerships with OfficeMax and FedEx Office andalso with Viking (Office Depot’s EU division) … one way for competitorsto get into our space is to partner with Kinkos. So it’s great offense and great defense.”