Helsinki Named World Design Capital for 2012

Helsinki’s designers have always been central to its culture. But afterthe collapse of the neighboring Soviet Union, with whom Finland shareda special trade agreement, its economy faltered. Thanks to a new cropof cutting-edge designers–plus the rise of bigger technology companieslike Nokia–the last few years have seen the city become a globalcenter for design–in part thanks to the design district which was created to corralmany of the rising fashion, furniture and graphic entrepreneurs. And today, the Scandinavian city beat out 46 other cities to be named as the World Design Capital for 2012 , which is awarded every two years by the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (Icsid) World Design Congress in Singapore.

Here’s a look at the unique design world you’ll find on the shores of the Baltic.

Natives like Eero Saarinen (and his father Eliel Saarinen) are among the many world-famous architects and designers whose legacies are firmly intertwinedwith the city. Eero Saarinen: Shaping the Future will be up at the Museum of the City of New York until the end of January.

The splashy, abstracted graphics of textile powerhouse Marimekko were made into a pop culture milestone when worn by the then-First Lady Jackie Kennedy and haven’t faded from national prominence since.

Glassware empire Iittala, with its distinctive hand-blown pieces and sturdy, modern tableware has become a staple on well-set dinner tables around the globe.

Mobile leader Nokia is no stranger to probably any cell phone user on the planet, but the company is also responsible for luring other technology and innovation companies to the city.

Fiskars–yes, those distinctive orange-handled scissors–is Helsinki’s oldest company, just celebrating its 360th birthday.