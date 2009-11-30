Now That’s a Motorcycle

Have you noticed how ugly motorcycles are becoming, what with all the grotesquely overgrown choppers and ridiculous-looking crotch rockets? It’s time for a design intervention–and Carefully Considered is here to help.

The design firm was recently tasked with creating a new type of motorcycle for a U.K. start-up, Mac Cycles. The responded by taking the design back to the cafe racers of the 1960s and 1970s. As they write, “The intention was to create something new in a category overwhelmingly garish with logos and neon graphics.”

In all, they created eight prototypes, each of them finished with laser-etched detailing and screen-printed graphics:

Actually, this is the second time that Carefully Considered has taken note of a design culture gone haywire: In 2006, they produced a series of show bikes for Trek intended to combat the “NASCAR stylings,” “horsey logotypes,” and “lightening bolts” of modern bike design:

[Via Core 77]CK