Flat-Pack Magic: Ten Amazing Folding Chairs

Folding, flat-pack chairs make sense in our carbon-conscious age. They require relatively few materials to make, and they’re far more fuel-efficient to ship. Here are seven takes on the theme:

The Flux, which debuted this year at a Dutch furniture fair, is easily the best-looking of the lot. Made from a sheet of plastic, it folds up so that you can carry it like an over-sized briefcase:

One classic assignment for student industrial-designers is to make a chair out of cardboard. James Schaffroth, a student at RISD, managed to create this amazing chair/desk that supports 200 pounds:

Eric Ku’s Chair/Chair is made of five pieces, which spell out the word:

Another carboard chair, by Elias Kulukundis, which was inspired by origami: