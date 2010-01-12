Tech Life | Sima Diane Sistani

Blackberry or iPhone: Both–one for emails, and the other for fun. I am on three phones all day–the “crack”-berry (my blackberry actually has a cracked screen), iPhone, and my work landline (no landline at home).

Alarm Clock: iPod alarm (iHome Brand)–much better wake-up call to have a little music in your ear in the AM than the heavy blare or BUZZ of a traditional alarm clock. Currently I’m waking to Kate Nash Made of Bricks album but it’s always something sing-songy that gets in my head for the rest of the day.

Black & Decker Toaster Oven, and Four Other Gadgets She Can’t Live Without: iPod, Macbook, Blackberry. I get my energy from fresh squeezed juice–a juicer is a must in the kitchen (concoction of the week: kale, pear, apple, carrot, lime)

Today’s Papers: Newspapers, really? (sadly, no; but I’m guilt-ridden for being part of their demise). On the go, I’m a fan of magazines – I still can’t read more than an email or text on a gadget, so no Kindle for me (famous last words).

Tweets From the Fridge: In NYC I was a big fan of FreshDirect.com–I miss it greatly in SF. I also heard Intel was working on an integrated Kitchen–your fridge tells you what your missing for grocery list or can recommend recipes for what you do have!

RSS Feed of Champions: Personalized start page created on Netvibes runs through everything branded entertainment, trend related, ad and mobile news, and some online guilty pleasures and updates like VitalJuice daily and TravelZoo (I just know one day I’ll pull the trigger on the $599 last minute deal to Iceland). Eat yogurt with almonds and berries as I surf the Feed.