Infographic of the Day: Tiger’s Problems vs. Jay-Z’s

Today is Jay-Z’s birthday–he’s 40! It’s also marks the last weekday in the Worst Week Ever for Tiger Woods. Jay-Z has complained about his 99 Problems; Tiger’s got at least as many. How do their problems compare?

problems-comparison-chart-tiger-woods-vs-jay-z-29956-1259892068-38

Big ups to the person who designs the next chart comparing the country’s current economic and unemployment woes to Jay’s “Money, Cash, Hoes.”

[Via Buzzfeed]CK

