The Typo/graphic Posters projecthas relaunched its omnibus of typopgraphic genius , which features a curated selection of posters done by over 300 designers and agencies from around the world.

The site puts other online galleries to shame–with thumbnail views of all the work, and detailed views which let you pan around by grabbing the images, and enlarge them using the scroll wheel on your mouse. A small taste below, you be sure to check it out.

[Via idsgn]

CK