Official Rule: Spot the Difference Sweepstakes

1.Introduction: Manuseto Ventures LLC is offering the Sonos ZonePlayer Sweepstakes (”Sweepstakes”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes may only be entered in or from the 50 United States and the District of Columbia and entries originating from any other jurisdiction are not eligible for entry. This Sweepstakes is governed exclusively by the laws of the United States. You are not authorized to participate in the Sweepstakes if you are not located within the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.

2.Eligibility: Entrant must be a legal a resident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who is 18 or older as of December 7, 2009. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and their family/household members (defined as parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents) are not eligible to enter. Void outside the fifty United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by law. All federal, state and/or local rules and regulations apply.

3.Start/End Dates: Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 8, 2009 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on Friday, December 11, 2009.

4.How to Enter: In each set of images in the gallery at https://www.fastcompany.com/pics/spot-difference-and-win-sonos-wireless-sound-system#1 there is one difference between the two images. To enter for a chance of winning, email your answers to gimme(at)fastcompany.com with the subject line: Spotted The Difference (please note that only emails with the correct subject line will be eligible to win). The winner will be chosen randomly from the people with correct answers. Only one entry per IP address. More than one entry from any person or e-mail address will void all entries from that person or e-mail address. Entrants must have a valid email address. No automated entry devices and/or programs permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically corrupted or garbled entries, which will be disqualified, or for problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.

5.Drawing: Winner will be selected on or about December 14, 2009 in a random drawing from all correct and eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Potential winner(s) will be notified by e-mail on or about Tuesday, December 15, 2009. Each entrant selected as a potential winner must comply with all terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all such requirements.

6.Prize: Winner will receive one Sonos ZonePlayer S5 wireless digital music system.Sponsors make no warranties with regard to the prizes. Prizes are not transferable. No substitutions of prize allowed by winner(s), but Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value due to prize unavailability. Prize is not redeemable by winner(s) for cash value. All taxes, fees and surcharges on prizes are the sole responsibility of winner.