Color Me Glad: Pantone Picks the Hue of 2010

Relax, you can buy those drapes now. Pantone has officially announced 2010’s color of the year: turquoise. Executive director LeatriceEiseman says good ol’ 15-5519 is not only “a protective talisman,”but it also “represents an escape to many–taking them to a tropicalparadise that is pleasant and inviting, even if only a fantasy.” Bywhat magic, science, or art did the Wizards of Pantone reach this greatconclusion? “Through years of color word-association studies.” Oh.

So turquoise makes us think of Aruba travel posters because we say it does.

Regardless, it marks a definite trend in Pantone color-of-the-yearchoices: colors that, basically, keep us from going nuts with fear anddepression. 2009 was mimosa, because, dammit, we all needed one. “In atime of economic uncertainty and political change, optimism isparamount and no other color expresses hope and reassurance more thanyellow,” Eiseman said. Let’s hope it works.

Here are the last 10 years in color:

2000: Cerulean

2001: Fuchsia Rose

2002: True Red