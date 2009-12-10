Exclusive Videos: AOL’s New Logo Comes to Life

As part of our sneak peek at the new AOL branding, Wolff Olins passed along several videos of AOL’s disappearing/reappearing logo, which they commissioned from Universal Everything. Here are our favorites.
The rippling, pixelated landscape reminds us of soundwaves.
We’re digging the iconic arrow cursors-meets-The Birds.
Embrace of the low-tech includes a cardboard camera, tissue paper, and stop-motion photography (by the Brooklyn-based Ghava). Love it.
A beautiful shout-out to consumerism. Makes us want to buy stuff on AOL.AW